Nasar Ahmed Had His Plea Thrown Out, Hacked 2 Men with Machete, 11 Years Jail

Nasar Ahmed who hacked at two men with a machete in a brutal attack has had his plea for a shorter sentence thrown out by a High Court judge.

Ahmed left two men seriously injured by hacking them with a machete in what was described by a judge as “classic gang violence” has been sent to custody for 11 years.

Ahmed, who was 19 at the time, has since attempted to have his sentenced shortened by appealing to a high court Judge – an application that was this week quashed in the Court of Appeal.

Presiding over the proceedings, Lord Justice Davis concluded that the former Recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown had been correct and fair in his sentencing of Nelson man Ahmed.

19-year-old Nasar Ahmed and his victim Hamza Yasser had a confrontation on the forecourt of a petrol station in Manchester Road, Nelson, at around 10.30pm on July 15.

That was over an incident last April in which Mr

Yasser claimed Ahmed had written off his car.

Ahmed pulled a baseball bat from his boot, which prompted Mr Yasser to call for “back up” from his friends Junaid Arif and Samir Choudhary.

Mr Ahmed’s mother happened to be driving past, saw what was going on and went to intervene but she fainted and had to be taken to hospital.

Mr Yasser, Mr Arif and Mr Choudhry then drove to the Brunswick Business Park in Nelson to “chill out” when two cars came speeding onto the car park and blocked in their car.

Around seven men – some armed – began attacking Mr Choudhry’s vehicle.

As Mr Yasser lay on the floor defenceless, Mr Choudhary said he saw Ahmed slash him in the back with a machete.

Ahmed fled but witnesses reported his vehicle, with its personalised number plate, to the police.

Lord Justice Davis said: “In these circumstances, we are satisfied that for these two offences of wounding with intent the overall sentence of eleven years’ detention in a young offender institution is neither wrong in principle nor manifestly excessive. Accordingly, the appeal must be dismissed.”