Nancy Pelosi Wants to Evaluate Trump’s Mental Health and Ability for Presidency

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to form a commission to evaluate President Donald Trump’s mental health and his ability to hold the office of the presidency, she announced on Thursday.

‘Come here tomorrow,’ she told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday. ‘We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment’

Trump tweeted Pelosi is crazy, should be under observation and accused her of plotting a coup

Pelosi has raised concerns about Trump’s mental state given

meds he is on

Trump announced Thursday he is cured from decease in his first interview since being diagnosed with the disease

‘I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young. And so I’m lucky that way,’ he told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in a phone interview

He said he was not taking a lot of medication

‘I think I’m taking almost nothing,’ he said but added he’s got ‘a little bit longer’ on a steroid. ‘It’s not a heavy steroid’

There have been concerns about the steroid’s side affects

He said he got the disease either at an event for his Supreme Court nominee or at an event for Gold Star families – both held at White House