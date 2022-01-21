Naima Was Never Used As ‘Stooge Wife’ By Husband Claims Brother Anis Yunus

As per the Anis Yunus Makda, Brother of Naima Makda, tells his sister mNaima Makda was never used in Marriage Scams but his brother-in law-Ibrahim was involved in the scandal, he is out of prison sorting his life out.

Ibrahim Mahter, of Matlock Street, Leicester, organised a string of lucrative fake ceremonies and ‘pressured’ women to take part.

The ringleader of a sham marriage gang used his own girlfriend as a ‘stooge wife’, marrying her to strangers for £8,000.

His girlfriend, Naima Makda, was one of several bogus brides who would marry foreign nationals for £8,000 a time so that they could stay in the UK.

Ibrahim, along with Abdulgani Makrani paid the women to marry strangers from Pakistan and India, a court heard.

During the trial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury heard how Ibrahim was the main driving force of the gang, recruiting brides and setting up the marriages all over the country to help people get British passports.

They were caught after a woman told police that she was forced into a marriage.

All five defendants were charged with conspiracy to facilitate a breach of UK immigration law, between November 2005 and October 2012.

Both men, along with and two other fake brides were jailed after a judge said they had shown ‘total disrespect for the institution of marriage and UK immigration laws’.

Judge Robert Brown jailed all five and told them they had ‘total disrespect’ for both the institution of marriage and the UK’s immigration

laws.

The court heard how Mahter and Makrani offered British women up to £8,000 for helping foreign men who wanted British citizenship.

