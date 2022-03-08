Senior actress Naima Khan has landed herself in hot waters after her making insensitive remarks about overweight people.

Naima Khan faces backlash for fat shaming people

Recently, she has appeared in a morning show of Nida Yasir where she opened up about weight issues and fitness. According to the actress, she gained weight because of hypothyroidism, a disease that makes your metabolism slow down.

While talking about her weight loss journey the actress passed a few rude remarks about overweight people that she does not

like obese people.

The Alif, Allah Aur Insaan actress said that actresses do not like her for her blunt remarks. “I speak on their faces that I thought some aunty is standing, due to their extra weight,” she asserted.

Her remarks against obese people were not well received by the audience and they started bashing her publically. Many users thought she has no right to shame others. A few remarked that she herself is not that skinny.

According to social media users, body shamming is favorite topic of Pakistani ladies.