Nailah Haque’s Twitter profile until recently included the declaration: ‘Misandrist till I die.’ A misandrist is a person who despises men.

Nailah Haque, 21, Durham University Student’s Leader Calls Herself “A Man-Hater”

While the social media account is now defunct, Miss Haque, 21, was elected as undergraduate academic officer in February.

Her appointment comes as it was revealed that Durham Students’ Union is viewed with ‘hatred’ and ‘mistrust’ after it axed funding for an award-winning university newspaper.

The international relations student from East London has encouraged union staff to detail which personal pronoun they use in their emails, and lobbied for the introduction of ‘pronoun badges’ for students and staff to wear.

In July she presented a manifesto to Durham bosses on how to ‘decolonise’ the university.

She has also called on the university, which has an extensive collection of artwork, to ‘sell a Picasso and fund the work people of colour have been asking you to do for years’.

Miss Haque and the union did not respond to requests for comment.

The damning report, unearthed by The Mail on Sunday, adds that the union is ‘undemocratic’ and gripped by a ‘toxic culture’.

Last week we revealed how the union – which is run by a politically correct cabal of radical students – has pulled the plug on the print edition of Palatinate, the university’s respected student newspaper.

Palatinate, which is handed out for free, was once edited by Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans, who died last week, and was a training ground for BBC broadcasters Jeremy Vine and George Alagiah.

Union chiefs blamed funding pressures and the Covid-19 crisis, but many students believe the decision was politically motivated and claim freedom of speech is being stifled.

The move, which will save just £4,000 this term, is the latest in a string of controversies that has seen the union increasingly pitted against students.

Jeremy Vine spoke out earlier this

week to vent his frustration at the axing of the print edition of the paper.

The broadcaster wrote: ‘You never stop being grateful to the first publication that puts your name in print.

‘Palatinate did that for me. The 72-year-old student paper is in the news itself now because Durham Students’ Union, which funds it, wants to stop the cash for its print edition.

‘To me, this is like telling a farmer he can’t keep any sheep but he can keep pictures of them. I am all for online news, but a paper needs printing or it’s not a paper.

‘The editors of the ink-starved publication contacted me with a private message on Twitter. To support them, I posted a gentle tweet.

”’The student newspaper has been printed for 72 years. Now the team have been told there is no budget for paper and ink. This is wrong, wrong, wrong”.’

He added that the current ‘indignation’ from students upset about the axing was also fuelled by a the belief that ‘the sound of a newspaper being printed is the sound of freedom’.

Mr Vine also recalled how in the 1980s when he was studying English literature at the university, the tension between the newspaper and the union was ‘so real you could smell it’.

He added: ‘It became clear to me the students’ union was full of people who were basically doing a full-time degree in hating Mrs Thatcher.

‘Student politics was never very grown-up, and I kept out of it.

The union is led by five student officers who are elected each year, but an election in February was rocked by a revolt, with more than 2,000 students – 58 per cent of those who voted – refusing to back any candidates and instead voting to ‘reopen nominations’.

The union said it could not comment on the MiraGold findings because it was too busy preparing for freshers’ week and dealing with the impact of Covid-19.