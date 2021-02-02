An Uber delivery driver who abused a drunk student after posing as a Good Samaritan has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

Naiem Malik, Abused and Infected Girl With STD, Is Jailed for 9 Years in Coventry

Naiem Suleman, 52, infected his victim with an STD after he brutally attacked her when she became separated from her friends on a night out.

He picked the 22-year-old woman up in the early hours of January 19, 2019 and offered to drive her home.

But Suleman, who was working as an Uber delivery driver, drove the woman to a secluded spot where he abused her before dumping her outside her flat.

The woman’s housemates found her in a distressed state and she was wearing Suleman’s work jacket bearing the logo of the company he worked for. He denied abuse but was found guilty following a trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Yesterday Suleman, of Coventry, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years and ordered to register as a offender for life.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, his brave victim

said: ‘I needed help to get home, not to be violated by a stranger.

‘Before the incident I would happily go out with my friends and be happy dancing and drinking. I would not be paranoid like I am now. When I go out now, I have one alcoholic drink and then water, but I rarely go out.’

She said her ordeal affected her studies, and she eventually decided to leave university as a result of her ordeal.

‘I want to turn this round from one of the worst days of my life into something positive,’ she added. ‘I want to show this man that that night in January 2019 I was helpless and vulnerable. I’m not now.’

The court heard the woman suffered bruising round her neck and scrapes and scratches on her knees. He was arrested after forensic evidence linked him to the crime.

Sentencing Suleman, Judge Anthony Potter said: ‘In the early hours of the morning you were working as an Uber delivery driver and you came across a young woman who was alone and distressed.