NADRA Sued for Asking an Orphan to Bring His Dead Father For CNIC

A 24-year-old orphan man in Karachi has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) against NADRA for insisting to bring his late father along with him in order to get his CNIC for the first time.

NADRA has been persistent with its demand for the past four years which has hindered the aggrieved man from pursuing higher education after finishing college.

According to details, the petitioner has contended that he is a paternal orphan as his father had passed away before he turned 18 years old while his mother had left him

when he was only 4 years old.

Despite proving the death of his father through the death certificate numerous times, NADRA staff has always demanded to bring his father along with him if he wants the CNIC.

In a similar development in January last year, a double orphan girl had moved to the SHC against NADRA as she failed to appear in matric exams after the latter refused to issue her a B-form because she didn’t have the CNICs of parents.

She had contended that she was only three months old when her father died while three years later her mother passed away and NADRA prevented her from taking matric exams by refusing to issue a B-form.