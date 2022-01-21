Nadia’s Parents Want Her Husband Tariq Khan To Be Deported To Pakistan

Tariq Khan, of Manningham, West Yorkshire, was given a life sentence at Bradford Crown Court.

Khan was arrested in June after killing his wife Nadia, 24. The couple had married in Pakistan in 2008.

Nadia Khan’s family issued a statement saying her death had profoundly affected them.

“We remember Nadia Khan who was violently killed by her husband Tariq Khan, in June 2015 – seven years ago. Nadia was married in Pakistan and moved to the UK for a better life. She had two children who at the time of her murder was aged three and five and initially, the marriage was very happy. Sadly the marriage started to break down and domestic abuse together with violence that often comes with it started to occur. “

Then the violence exploded with an incident that lead to Nadia being stabbed to death along with the baby she was carrying. A witness reported:

They were talking nicely and I just heard a loud scream and then the door shut. I went to see what happened inside the kitchen. Nadia was laid down with a knife and blood was coming out.”

Nadia had been murdered in front of her kids in a sudden moment of madness – he was charged with her murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Khan, who had separated from her shortly before the murder, was facing deportation proceedings at the time.

He admitted a

charge of assaulting his wife about a month before her murder.

Nadia’s family then released a statement which read:

“Nadia was a caring daughter and sister as well as a loving mother, and it kills us that her children will grow up without a mum and dad,” it said.

“Tariq Khan has caused us a lot of pain and we hope he stays in jail for the rest of his life, as his sentence can never be enough for what he has done.”

Nadia had lived in Bradford for most of the marriage. Her husband was granted permission to live in the UK in 2014 and moved into the family home last October.

But by the start of this year the relationship had deteriorated and a Domestic Violence Protection Order was granted in December after Khan assaulted his wife in front of their children on Christmas Day.

Police will look into the possibility of deporting Khan back to his native Pakistan after he has served his sentence.

The court heard Khan had been given permission to come to the UK late last year, but he was only on a temporary residence order.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark McManus, said after the case that police would be exploring the possibility of deportation, if and when Khan was granted parole.

Det Chief Insp McManus said it was the wish of Nadia’s family that Khan was deported.