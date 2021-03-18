Famous Pakistani actress and TV host Nadia Khan’s husband’s shocking revelations have been made by his wife.

Nadia Khan’s Husband Cheated On Me and Mentally Tortured Me, Claims Ex-Wife

Rao’s ex-wife named Lubna Farooq shared some shocking facts about him. “Faisal is a cheater and he mentally tortured me and his first wife, I don’t want people to idealize him.” She further added, “The marriage did not end up well due to Faisal’s extra-martial affair with Nadia Khan.”

Nadia Khan shared a YouTube video with her husband this month on 7th February in which she shared how she first met her husband. In response to the video, Faisal Mumtaz Rao’s ex-wife Lubna Farooq uploaded another video on her YouTube channel and made several revelations about Faisal Rao.

Lubna Farooq claimed that she is the second wife of Faisal Rao, Nadia Khan, Faisal Rao had married another woman named Shama before her and they have separated from him. However, she said that off the record, she does not know how many times he has been married.

Lubna Farooq said in her YouTube video that two days before

marrying Rao, Faisal’s first wife, Shama, had sent me messages not to marry Faisal, but I did. “I was so in love that I did not pay attention to Shama’s words and in order to marry Faisal Rao, I left my good job in Bahrain and my career and got married, and came to Dubai,” she said.

Lubna claimed that Faisal is a cheater and mentally tortured her, “In Dubai, Faisal Rao imposed many restrictions on me, did not allow me to meet anyone, and did not allow me to talk, I was left completely alone,” she asserted in the video.

After the marriage, it was revealed to me that Faisal had a lot of problems with him. Used to go He even used to say that black magic was being performed on us and this black magic was being performed by his first wife.

Faisal Rao also threatened to kidnap my son and said that my son would be picked up and dumped in Waziristan. Lubna also shared an audio message from Faisal Rao’s first wife in which she said it was in the nature of this man to harass a woman.