Since Nadia Khan’s vlog went viral, the host and Sharmila Faruqui recently have been making rounds on social media.

Nadia Khan Says ‘I Just Praised Sharmila’s Mum’ Why Did She Take It Wrong ?

It all started with a short clip of Nadia Khan’s vlog in which she interviewed and praised Sharmila’s mother Anisa Faruqui. In the video, she can be seen praising her fashion statement and asking about Faruqi’s mother’s jewelry.

In no time, furious Sharmila called out Nadia Khan as a shameless person and also launched a complaint against Nadia Khan in FIA. The PPP leader said that she will also approach court against Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against the latter.

However, Nadia Khan, who had been silent during the whole fiasco, decided to address and finally spoke up in another vlog. Talking about that day particular day Nadia said, “Let’s go to the event, everyone knows that I am a blogger, the day

I entered in the event, I was with the camera, I didn’t cover all the things but, I only focused important personalities and Anisa Ji was one of them.”

Nadia said, “Faisal also urged me to stay away from it but Sharmila kept on posting about it, so I had to come.”

“Why did Sharmila use Shameless word for me, she insulted me by using this word, this is a crime,” said Nadia Khan by adding, “Those who are saying that the intention was bad should be ashamed as it is only Allah who knows about intention.”

She further said, “I want to ask why did Sharmila take it wrong, instead she should have been happy, I just praised her mother, was that a lie, isn’t she beautiful. I loved her interests, her love for clothes and jewelry inspired me, I just praised her.”

Khan maintained, “I have learned to respect elder people, my way of respect is to compliment them, how can Sharmila say that I was wrong.”