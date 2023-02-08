Nadia Hussain reveals how anyone can look younger by gaining weight

Model-turned-actress Nadia Hussain recently spilled the beans on how a person can look younger by gaining weight.
The model who is also a beautician by profession was recently invited to a morning show where when shared that being too thin also makes a person look older.
According to her, what a person need is to gain an appropriate weight every
Nadia Khan also revealed that gaining one pound every year as keeps your skin looking tighter and a person can look young for a longer time.
Khan shared that for every 10 years, a person should gain one pound per year. “Adding weight slowly to your body will help with sagging of the skin as it will prevent it,” the Chupke Chupke actress revealed.