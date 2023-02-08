Nadia Hussain reveals how anyone can look younger by gaining weight

Model-turned-actress Nadia Hussain recently spilled the beans on how a person can look younger by gaining weight.  

The model who is also a beautician by profession was recently invited to a morning show where when shared that being too thin also makes a person look older.

According to her, what a person need is to gain an appropriate weight every

year to keep looking youthful rather than just stress over weight gain and going on crazy crash diets.

Nadia Khan also revealed that gaining one pound every year as keeps your skin looking tighter and a person can look young for a longer time.

Khan shared that for every 10 years, a person should gain one pound per year. “Adding weight slowly to your body will help with sagging of the skin as it will prevent it,” the Chupke Chupke actress revealed.

