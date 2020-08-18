Nadia Ashraf, Commits Suicide After Rejection Of Her PhD Thesis Multiple Times By University

Social media users are demanding justice for Nadia Ashraf, a PhD student at the Karachi University who committed suicide after her thesis was reportedly rejected multiple times.

Ashraf was a doctorate student of Dr Panuaini Centre for Molecular Medicine and Research since 2007. However, despite a period of 15 years, she wasn’t able to complete her thesis due to multiple reasons.

After her death, social media users and the students of Karachi University are demanding an investigation into the suicide of Nadia Ashraf, asking the administration to probe

why she wasn’t able to finish her PhD despite lapse of 15 years.

According to some reports, she would tell her friends prior to her suicide that Dr Iqbal Chaudhry would not allow her to have a PhD, saying, “I don’t know what the doctor wants from me.”

Many social media users also alleged that Ashraf decided to take her own life as a result of the harassment by Dr Chaudhry. However, the university denied such claims in a statement, and said that the student had ‘mental issues’.

Meanwhile, #JusticeforNadiaAshraf remained a top trend on twitter.

A user claimed the education system of Pakistan was ‘least protective about our students and intellectuals’.