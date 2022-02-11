Nadeem Rashid, 31, of Clarkson Avenue, was found in possession of the Class A drug after police stopped a vehicle he was travelling in on August 20 last year.

Nadeem Rashid Jailed for 9 Years After Caught With Two Kilos of Cocaine in Bradford

Subsequent searches of houses linked to Rashid found more cocaine.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court, Rashid, who admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, was jailed for nine years and eight years to run concurrently.

Rashid’s original defence statement where

he claimed duress was negated through a comprehensive and thorough police investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision Serious Organised Crime Unit, welcomes the sentence handed out to Rashid and urges others with any community intelligence to always report it.

He said: “We welcome this sentence, which reflects the seriousness of Rashid’s offending and the harm done to our communities by the drugs he was planning on trading.

“West Yorkshire Police will act upon any community intelligence we receive about the activities of organised crime groups and we would urge people to report these activities to us.”