A taxi driver who assaulted a passenger in the back of his cab has been jailed.

Nadeem Assaulted Passenger in Back of His Cab is Jailed in Blackburn

Mohammed Nadeem, of Barley Close, Blackburn, appeared before Preston Crown Court on Thursday charged with one count of assault.

The 45-year-old was found guilty of the offence at a trial in November last year, where the jury delivered a unanimous verdict.

The incident took place on March 13 2020, when Nadeem was working as a taxi driver in Blackburn.

Judge Heather Lloyd sentenced Nadeem to eight months in prison and made him subject to notification requirements for a period of ten years.

Last week Imran Rashid, a 41-year-old taxi driver has

been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman under the pretext of transporting her.

A British court has sentenced Imran Rashid, 14, to 10 years in prison for driving a taxi over the Internet.

Police say the accused offered to take a woman in his taxi in July last year and instead of taking her to his destination, he took her to a deserted area and abused her.

The victim had been suffering from severe depression since the incident and a friend filed a police complaint. The police arrested the taxi driver with the help of CCTV footage.

During the investigation, a taxi driver named Imran Rashid confessed to his crime. The police also presented all the evidence in court.