Mohammed Nabeel, 25, was snared after a pair of cops on their lunch break spotted two known drug users acting suspiciously near Tesco Express in Constitutional Hill, on February 5.

Nabeel, 25, ‘Worked Hard’ by Preparing Wraps of Cocaine in Kitchen Is jailed in Birmingham

The officers pounced when the men approach a parked car – which then sped off.

The users were detained and police found text messages advertising crack cocaine and heroin for sale on their phones.

The West Midlands Regional Organised Crime (ROCU) County Lines Taskforce identified Nabeel as the sender.

When a search was conducted at his flat on Mint Drive, Hockley, officers found the drugs hotline plus £2,000 in drugs, £10,000 cash and a kilo of cutting agent in Nabeel’s car.

Analysis of call data on his phone showed between November 29, 2020 and March 9, 2021, Nabeel had sent more than 5,000 bulk SMS text messages advertising drugs for sale and received almost 6,000 messages, many drugs orders.

A video on his phone showed Nabeel laughing and joking as he prepared drug wraps in his kitchen.

On

Wednesday (Nov 24), Nabeel was jailed for four years and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting possessing drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

ROCU Detective Constable Thomas Reece said: “It was a chance encounter by two officers on their lunch break that led to us uncovering a significant drugs supply line. It just goes to show that police officers are never off duty!

“In just over three months we estimated Nabeel supplied around 1kg of Class A drugs to his customer base; we found around 120 contacts on his drugs phone.

“The identified drug users were sent messages in order to divert them away from drug misuse.

“Drug trafficking is a priority for us because it often involves the exploitation of children and vulnerable people, plus is linked to serious violence between drug gangs and acquisitive crime committed by users to fuel their addictions.

“Anyone who thinks getting involved in drugs supply is an easy way of making big money needs to think again. We are continually targeting these dealers…and there’s a strong chance they will end up behind bars.”