NAB Summons Maryam On Tuesday In Jati Umra Land Case, Hamza Gets Bail

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a Jati Umra land acquisition case.

She has been asked to turn up before a three-member combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog on March 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00am. She will likely be quizzed about the case.

The NAB Lahore has launched an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

The NAB has said that in 2013, the Sharif family had acquired 3,568 kanals during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister. Out of it, 1,936 kanals were allotted to the Sharif brothers’ mother Shamim Bibi, 96 kanals each to Nawaz and Shahbaz and 1,440 knalas to Maryam.

Last year in August, violence had erupted outside the bureau’s Lahore office as police personnel and workers of the PML-N clashed ahead of Maryam’s arrival there for a hearing in the land acquisition case.

Many people, some police officials among them, were injured and some 50 were rounded up after police fired tear gas to disperse the activists. Maryam Nawaz had to turn back after the bureau cancelled the hearing due to the clash.

side a two-judge bench of the high court directed him to furnish two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to secure the bail. The court ordered that Hamza be set free if he is not required to be detained in any other case.

The court approved his bail after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor. The prosecutor requested the high court to dismiss the PML-N MPA’s bail stating he amassed more assets than his sources of income justified besides being involved in money laundering. He added Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s was not an ordinary case.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared before the court on behalf of Hamza Shahbaz, stating that their client was arrested in the assets beyond means and money laundering case on June 11, 2019. The corruption watchdog filed the reference in the case after fourteen months since his arrest while he was indicted 16 months later, they added.

They said 16 people have been named accused in the case while eleven of them are being tried. All accused have their own counsels to defend them, which means the trial is unlikely to conclude any time soon, they argued.

“Keeping an accused in detention for a longer period is akin to awarding him sentence even before the conclusion of trial,” the lawyers contended and pleaded with the court to order their client’s release on bail.