NAB Recovers Gold Bricks From Former Commissioner Following His Arrest

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a former municipal commissioner of Korangi and recovered a huge cache of foreign currency and gold bricks.

NAB Rawalpindi conducted a raid in the city and arrested former Municipal Commissioner Masroor Memon along with account officer Vikas and audit officer Dharamveer.

The anti-graft agency also recovered Telephonic Transfer (TT) receipts showing transfer of millions of rupees despite a large quantity of gold bricks, and a large amount of foreign currency in dollars, dirhams, and Saudi riyals. According to the

report, NAB authorities had to use machines to count the foreign currency.

The municipal commissioner for Korangi has been accused of corruption in oil purchases and other official works. NAB officials said Memon is involved in approving tenders after receiving bribes and providing receipts of excess fuel supply against receiving fewer quantities. These amounts were transferred to fake accounts and then abroad.

NAB has presented the suspects before a court and acquired three-day transit remand of the suspects in order to shift them to Rawalpindi from Karachi. The suspects will then be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for trial.