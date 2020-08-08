The details of summon issued to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind have been revealed.

NAB asks Maryam Nawaz to Give details of ‘Illegally Acquired’ 200-Acre Land

The national graft-buster has asked Maryam to appear before its combined investigation team on August 11 and bring details of 1,400 kanals she allegedly acquired in Raiwind in 2013 in violation of rules/law.

The NAB has sought complete details regarding the sale and purchase of land and asked the PML-N leader from where and when the funds for acquiring the kanals were arranged.

Maryam is also required to submit details of duty and tax payment for the purchase of the said

land along with particulars for the sale of any of its portions.

The anti-graft watchdog also asked the PML-N vice-resident if the land had been brought in agriculture or commercial use.

According to sources, the Sharif family in 2013 had acquired 3,568 kanals allegedly in connivance with a former DCO and an ex-DG of the Lahore Development Authority during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister.

Out of it, 1,936 kanals were allotted to the Sharif brothers’ mother Shamim Bibi, 96 kanals each to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and 1,440 to Maryam.

It has been learnt that the rules and regulations of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) were ignored while transferring the lands. Furthermore, the property was declared as green land to stop construction around the Sharif family’s terrain.