My Son Wasn’t Driving SUV That Killed Four Men, Says Kashmala Tariq

“It was not my son who drove the car,” said Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq as she held a press conference on Tuesday to respond to allegations leveled against her family for running their SUV into a car on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway resulting in four casualties.

She said everything will be cleared once the CCTV footage of the incident has been probed but until this could happen I am trying to provide the other version of the story to counter the popular gossip.

I am saddened and equally grieving the loss of precious lives in the incident and if you look at the vehicles, you can tell how horrific the accident was, she said. She however added that in the CCTV it can be seen who was actually driving our car.

I am saying both sides were on fault and the police must investigate the matter and lay culpability on anyone found guilty, the federal ombudsman said.

It may be noted that at least four people were killed and two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car late last night at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway.

A speeding car with the number

plate Prado WX-077 hit other vehicles at G-11, Islamabad, leaving four dead and two severely wounded in the middle of Monday night and fled from the scene.

Superintendent Police (SP) Sarfraz Virk told media that the owner of Best Western Hotel, Waqas, was also present in the car along with his wife Kashmala Tariq and son Azlan Khan that hit the people on the highway.

The driver, Fayyaz, of the vehicle reportedly belonging to Best Western Hotel owner Waqas, was taken into custody by police officials.

Police told media that Waqas received wounds on his face following the accident and reportedly went to a hospital. Police added that a search is underway to arrest him for investigation, whereas, the suspected vehicle was already taken into custody.

Rescue sources said that three among deceased people belong to Mansehra and identified as Amir Shakeel, Farooq and Haider Ali. Traffic Police told media that CCTV footages are being collected to ascertain the details about the vehicle, whereas, suspicions were also raised regarding another vehicle with number plate, Fortuner GAH-555 which is present on the scene.

According to Traffic Police, Prado WX-077 hit the other vehicles on the highway. An eyewitness said that the young man was driving the speeding vehicle which belongs to the owner of Best Western Hotel.