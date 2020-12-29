Fans of popular actor Feroze Khan, who has said goodbye to the film and drama industry for the sake of Islam, are curious as to why Feroz Khan is still working for the industry despite announcing his resignation from Showbiz.

My Sheikh (Pir) Ordered Me Not to Quit Showbiz: Feroze Khan

After disappearing from social media, and silence following rumours surrounding his marriage, actor Feroze Khan has finally spoken up.

In an interview, Feroze Khan revealed his reasons behind returning to showbiz, saying,

Calling his Sheikh Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali Haq Bahoo the reason for his return to the industry, the actor says that Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali Sahib has instructed him not to leave showbiz.

“My Sheikh, he has ordered me that I can’t quit showbiz,” he said, adding that he believes the industry is a source of paighaam from one place to another.

According to Feroze Khan, Sheikh Sahib said, “Allah Qasam khaty hain un hawaon ki, jo paigham idhar say udhar pohanchati hain, what are those winds, I think it is the media industry.”

“He also told me that I needed to be at this place. I have to do something out of this, I have to make something out of this. So i’m reading into

a lot of scripts, looking into a lot of scripts — I may act, I may produce, but i’m here,” he informed fans and followers.

In March, actor Feroze Khan had announced he is calling it quits on the entertainment business to follow a rather spiritual path. He claimed that from hereon, he would only entertain monetary offers that promote the teachings of Islam.

“My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed, else, anything but this InshAllah. Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones,” he said.

Now in an interview actor said, “My Sheikh ordered me not to quit showbiz.” Elaborating further, he explained how his mentor believed the industry was a medium to spread the ‘paighaam’ of religion.

Asked about the rumours of his alleged separation from his wife, with whom he shares a baby boy, the actor did not confirm or deny anything.

But he did respond to the gossip-mongering that followed the rumours of his ‘split’. Actor Hania Aamir, who had denied dating Asim Azhar earlier this year while sharing screen space with Khan in Ishqiya, became labeled as Khan’s ‘mistress’.