A pervert who demanded illicit acts from women after confronting them in their own homes has been jailed for seven years.

‘My Name Is Arfan Khan, I’m Here To Have “Acts” With You’, Is Jailed for 7 Years in Bolton

Arfan Khan crept upstairs in one woman’s house after she left the back door unlocked, grabbed her wrist, blew her a kiss and told her “come with me”.

The terrified woman shouted for help and her boyfriend, who was downstairs, grabbed him and ejected him from the property.

A short time earlier he had attempted to get into another woman’s house nearby.

She had opened her front door thinking a parcel was being delivered to be confronted by 44-year-old Khan who told her, “I am Khan. I am here to have illicit acts with you.”

He wedged his foot in the door but she managed to shut him out and took a photograph of him as he peered through her window before she called police.

“The fortitude of that lady was remarkable,” commented Recorder Simon Killeen, who sentenced Khan at Bolton Crown Court.

While under investigation for the offences Khan also assaulted a man outside an storage unit, grabbing him.

And it was not his first offence as the court heard how Khan has a previous conviction for following a man walking his dog at Rivington Barn and trying to grab him.

Khan, of Mayor Street, Bolton, was found guilty of trespass with intent to commit offences and assault following a trial last year and was also sentenced for an affray he and his brother were involved in on Spa Road, Bolton,

following a feud with another family.

Jane Dagnall, prosecuting, told how just after 3pm on June 28, 2020, a woman was alone at her home in Deane with her young son and when she opened the door, Khan told her he wanted to have illicit relation with her.

She managed to force the door shut and he then went to a neighbour’s house before leaving and heading to another stranger’s house in the Deane area.

A woman had been cleaning her kitchen and did not lock her back door after emptying a bucket outside.

“She went upstairs to the bathroom and a few minutes later was aware of Mr Khan stood in her open bathroom door. He was staring at her,” said Miss Dagnall, who added that he grabbed her wrist and blew her a kiss.

“It was towards the bedroom and she was fearful of what he might do,” said Miss Dagnall

Fortunately the woman’s boyfriend was in the house and threw him out. He spotted that Khan had taken the back door key from its lock.

Then, on August 27, 2020 a man was locking up his business premises for the day when Khan asked him whether he was alone showed advances.

The victim jumped back and told Khan to “go away in no uncertain terms”.

Colin Buckle, defending, said Khan accepts that he has a significant addiction to alcohol and drugs and on the day he went into the strangers’ homes he had been drinking and was heading home after being dropped off on his street.

Khan, who has convictions for 24 previous offences, was told that the offending was so serious only a significant prison sentence was appropriate.