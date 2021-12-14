A Manchester MP who lost three members of his family to Covid has hit out at the government over the Downing Street Christmas party allegations in an emotional speech to Parliament.

“My Mum Dying in Hospital”, But UK Govt Celebrates Xmas Parties, MP Afzal Khan

Labour’s Afzal Khan branded members of the government as “arrogant” and “callous” as he questioned whether an investigation into the allegations would be looking at additional dates that gatherings are reported to have taken place.

The Gorton MP told the House that he was unable to hold his mother’s hand as she lay dying in hospital last year.

Everyone experiences bereavement differently but for those of us who have lost loved ones during the pandemic there is a sentiment that increasingly unites us – and that is anger,” he told MPs.

“I am angry that while my mum lay dying in hospital, I could not hold her hand. I’m angry that I had to bury my father-in-law and mother-in-law two days apart.

“Above all I’m angry that members of this government could be so flippant, so callous and so arrogant as to host not one, not two, not three but seven parties and then lie about it.”

Mr Khan’s colleagues offered their support after he posted a video of his Commons appearance to Twitter, with the caption: “It’s hard to put my anger into words”.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow trade secretary, said Mr Khan had given “a powerful speech”, while shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Afzal speaks so powerfully for so many families”.

The MP’s comments come after leaked footage showed No 10 aides laughing about an alleged social event with ‘cheese and wine’ and ‘no social distancing’ while rehearsing for a televised press briefing.

The prime minister was forced to apologise yesterday after days of speculation around whether No 10 had hosted parties during the festive period while the UK was under a tiered lockdown, something Downing Street had previously denied.

Cabinet secretary Simon Case will lead

an investigation into the allegations looking into three alleged events – including the staff Christmas bash at Downing Street on December 18, which the aides were seemingly joking about.

The investigation will also look into a confirmed gathering at the Department for Education’s Whitehall headquarters on December 10 last year, and a reported leaving event for a No 10 aide on November 27, which the prime minister is said to have made a speech at.

Mr Khan asked Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis to confirm whether additional events in November and December would be included in the probe.

He asked: “Can the minister confirm that the Cabinet secretary will also investigate December 14 and also November 13, which he missed out?”

Mr Ellis, who offered his “profound condolences” to Mr Khan for his personal losses during the pandemic, did not say whether the additional events would be included in the investigation.

Responding to the MP, he said the video footage of No 10 aides was “grossly inappropriate and frankly inexcusable”.

He told MPs that the Cabinet secretary, the head of the civil service, is “non-political” and would be able to call for “whatever material, whether it be documents or otherwise, that he wishes” during the course of the investigation.

Amswering an urgent question from Labour, Mr Ellis explained: “The primary purpose of the Cabinet secretary’s investigation will be to establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, and with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted.”

The Paymaster General said that any evidence of potentially criminal behaviour “will be referred to the police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be paused”.

Ministers, special advisers and civil servants will be “expected to co-operate with this investigation”, said Mr Ellis, who added it would be for Mr Case to determine how long his inquiry lasts.

MPs were told the Cabinet secretary was “not at any relevant gathering” included in the review.