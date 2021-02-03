Renowned fashion designer and PR mogul Frieha Altaf has shared her experience as a victim of child abuse, saying that a Bengali cook working in her house had abused her.

‘My Cook Abused Me’: Fashion Designer and PR Mogul Frieha Altaf

The former model has come under the limelight once again after an old video of her is going viral on social media, in which she shared her experience as a victim of child abuse.

Earlier, she appeared on a TV show and opened up about the abuse she faced as a child. In addition to this, she revealed how it shaped her as a person and impacted her life.

Frieha Altaf narrated that at the age of 6 her parents had gone abroad and she was home

alone with siblings. “During that time, my cook took advantage of the situation and abused me,” she claimed.

According to the model, when her parents returned, she gathered the courage to tell her mother what had happened in the course of two weeks. “Luckily my mother believed me and the cook was arrested,” she added.

However, Altaf shared that she was strictly asked not to talk about it. As a matter of fact, no one ever brought this topic up. “Not my mother, my sister, in fact, I myself remained quiet about it as well,” she remarked.

Altaf shared that her mother too suffered a nervous breakdown after the incident and had to seek help. In addition to this, she emphasized the importance of being able to talk to parents about such issues.