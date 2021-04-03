MUST Things To Do Before Traveling Back from Red List Countries into The UK

You need to take a test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel back to UK from red list countries. You must take the test in the 3 days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs. For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you must take the test on the Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Things To Do Before Travel and After Arrival from Red List Countries into The UK

Book a managed quaran-tine hotel where you will quaran-tine. Your quaran-tine package will include your managed quaran-tine hotel, quaran-tine transport and your travel test package for tests on day 2 and day 8 of quaran-tine

If you have not arranged a quaran-tine package prior to your arrival in England, you face a penalty of up to £4,000 and will still have to pay for your package on arrival.

You will need to agree to pay for, and book, a quaran-tine package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.

The package includes the costs of transport from the port of arrival to the designated hotel, food, accommodation, security, other essential services and testing.

If you have a pre-existing booking to a different port of entry on or after the 15 February it’s your responsibility to change it to one of the ports of entry specified above. After 15 February carriers will not be permitted to carry anyone who has been in a red list country in the previous 10 days to any other port of entry than those specified.

If you are required to quaran-tine in a managed quaran-tine hotel and do not arrive in England at one of the designated ports of entry, you may face a penalty of up to £10,000 and will be charged for the cost of transportation to the nearest designated port or entry.

When you arrive in England you will be escorted through the airport with other passengers who need to quaran-tine at a managed quaran-tine hotel.

You must only travel to your managed quaran-tine hotel by the transport specified in your quaran-tine package and not by public

or private transport.

If you have a car parked at the airport, you will need to extend your parking period and pay the additional charges. If you need assistance with this, you can ask for that once you get to your hotel.

When you arrive at the managed quaran-tine hotel you will be required to quaran-tine in your room for 10 full days. The managed quaran-tine hotel will provide your meals.

It is not possible to select a particular room at the managed quaran-tine hotel or to seek a higher standard room when you arrive.

You can quaran-tine with the people you travelled with and hotels will prioritise allocating larger or connecting rooms to families.

If you’re the parent or guardian of an unaccompanied child arriving in England, you can join your child in quaran-tine.

The hotel will provide you with information about the services available, including food, laundry and free wifi.

The hotels selected for managed quaran-tine are able to meet the vast majority of requirements and will be able to accommodate dietary requirements.

The day you arrive will be treated as day zero. You will need to take a test on or before day 2 of your quaran-tine.

You will not be allowed to shorten your stay period if you receive a negative test result.

If you receive a positive result from your day-2 test, you must continue your quaran-tine period restarting the 10 days beginning the day after the test was taken. People you’ve travelled with, they will also need to quaran-tine for 10 further days beginning the day after the test.

You will need to take a test on or after day 8, if you receive a positive test result from your day-8 test, you will be required to continue your quaran-tine period restarting the 10-day count beginning the day after the test.

If you have quaran-tined for 10 days and received a negative result to both your day-2 and day-8 tests and are well, you may leave the managed quaran-tine site.

Children under 5 will not need to take the day-2 or day-8 test but they and their family or carers should only leave quaran-tine if they are well.

If you do not take the tests you may face a penalty of up to £2,000.