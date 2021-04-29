Muslims Be Provided With Halal After Haram Food Served In UK Quarantine Facilities

British Pakistani travelers who are staying at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel near Heathrow Airport have registered a protest against the inadequate facilities given to them at the quarantine facility.

Sources have revealed that authorities at the quarantine facility are not providing enough meals to 19 quarantined families. Many people have been protesting against the non-provision of food at the time of sehri and iftar.

British minister for public health Jo Churchill on Wednesday assured the parliament that quarantine hotels will provide halal and vegetarian meals to Muslims to ensure that their needs are fully catered for.

People observing fasts will be provided meals at their appropriates times, the minister was responding to the question of MP for Wycombe Steve Baker who complained that his British Muslim constituents, particularly a muslim family was served with Bacon which is not halal food, and they find it difficult to get halal food.

He also

said that during Ramzan they find it very difficult to feed themselves at the appropriate time.

One guest staying in hotel said, “I am in one of the quarantine hotel and things are appalling. Day before yesterday, they didn’t give us any dinner or iftari on our floor. “

“Everyday you have to shout at them to get food. On top of that they messed up our 2nd day test. “

“There are 20 rooms on our floor and none of them got their results even after 5 days. Today we shouted at the team as we are scared that they won’t let us go home after 10 days. I have a feeling they didn’t send the samples. please , everyone pray for us please.”

Another said, What’s the difference being quarantine at home, of-course these people wont put their families at risk. Hotels are more risky to stay for quarantine these are all money, which you can stay in a hotel for £30-50 a night, shows shared money from hotels and government.