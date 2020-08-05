Muslim woman felt discriminated and humiliated after she ordered a coffee from a renowned coffee shop, Starbucks barista in St. Paul, Minnesota in the United States on July 1.

Muslim Woman Feels Humiliated After Starbucks Writes ‘ISIS’ on Coffee Cup

She received her coffee cup with ISIS written on it instead of her name. the woman has been identified as Aishah, who has filed a discrimination charge against Target, which runs and operates the store.

Aishah claimed that she had mentioned her name while placing her order.

While speaking about the incident, Aishah told CNN that “When she asked for my name, I slowly repeated it multiple times. There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times.”

After seeing the cup, she was left shocked and felt belittled and humiliated.

“This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and

age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn’t okay,” Aishah added.

She even asked the manager about this but they dismissed the incident by calling it a mistake. Also, sent her a new drink and a USD 25 gift card.

The coffee store also released a statement and said that it wasn’t a deliberate act but and an unfortunate mistake.

“We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We’re taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again,” the statement said.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) is representing Aishah. They have filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday.

Moreover, ISIS is the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria which is a terrorist group. It is known for its fundamental beliefs which have carried out several terrorist attacks across the world.