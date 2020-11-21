Parents have expressed their uncertainty about the vaccine, which contains pork gelatine.

Muslim Parents Urged For Nasal Flu Vaccine This Winter, Allowed in Islam?

This has led to various debates and opinions, with Darwen Health Care GP Dr Pervez Muzafer warning parents that the vaccine is important.

There is also an injectable vaccine now available for children if they do not wish to have the nasal spray.

Dr Muzafer said: “Vaccines are a very important part to fight the decease and recently we have been injecting all our elderly people who have chronic diseases. But kids are not being vaccinated as much as we want them to be.

“The reason is, for our Muslim community, it is the concern regarding gelatine in the nasal spray.

“This year we have an injection vaccine for children

as well.

“Just to clarify the nasal spray does have pork gelatine in it, but it goes through so many processes that at the end the pig DNA is undetectable.”

Last year in 2019 The Muslim Council of Britain ruled the treatment forbidden by Islam after parents were told the vaccine contained gelatin – which derives from pigs and is considered unclean.

An injectable alternative without gelatin does exist, but it is only offered to kids who are at a higher risk of contracting the flu.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Council of Mosques, said: “We have been working with Public Health England on this, as this is an issue which comes up every year.

“We will leave it to the discretion of parents whether they want to give the vaccine to them or wait until the injectable one is out.”