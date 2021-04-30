When it came to finding venues to host Britain’s enormous vaccine rollout, the UK government had to get creative.

Muslim NHS Staff Not Allowed to Pray in ‘Church Vaccination Center’, Dr Samra Afzal

To meet its target of vaccinating 15 million Britons in just two months, it would need to enlist not just GP surgeries and hospitals, but large sites capable of accommodating around 1,000 people a day.

A growing number of churches and cathedrals are offering their city and town-centre buildings to be converted into mass vaccination and testing centres, even though it could mean restricting worship for a year.

Al-Abbas Islamic Centre is one of 65 of new vaccination centres opening on Thursday, as part of the governments drive to meet its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February.

Imam Sheikh Nuru Mohammed says “there is nothing to worry about” when it comes to getting vaccinated, amid concern about scepticism towards

the vaccine in some Muslim communities.

Of course, the UK’s vaccination sites have also required lots of staff trained to administer the vaccines, hundreds of them volunteers.

Dr Samara Afzal@SamaraAfzal tweeted,

Bit of a dilemma.. our vaccination centre ( a church) has told us that muslim staff can’t pray there .. half of the staff are muslim & understandably want to pray in Ramadan so have been doing so in one of the spare rooms but now we have been told we can’t..

we had non Muslims without a head covering vaccinating at the mosque & we didn’t mind.

They said they gave the centre as part of an NHS contact and not for prayers.. it’s takes 5 mins for us to pray and we do it in a side room..

NHS services provide prayer spaces for their staff and patients. What constitutes ‘nhs service’ anyway? By that logic the only thing you’re allowed to do is vaccinate and not use their toilets for pee breaks