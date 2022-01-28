A teenager convicted of murder after helping his parents to murder his mother’s lover was ‘manipulated’ by his mother, a barrister has claimed.

Muslim Mum of 6 ‘Had 2 Love Child’, Killed Lover By Manipulating Husband and Son

Mother-of-six Zatoon Bibi now 42, from Birmingham, murdered her estranged lover Tanveer Iqbal in January 2016 because she resented him for ending their affair, with the help of her husband, Gul Nawaz, and son Kashim, who was 15 at the time.

In September 2016 Bibi was handed a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 27 years, while Gul Nawaz was told he would serve 25 years before being considered for parole. Kashim was sentenced to life with a minimum of six years behind bar.

Married mother-of-four, Bibi met Tanveer, who was a record shop owner in Birmingham and also married with two children in 2003, and the two began an affair spanning several years, with both their spouses aware of their extra-marital relationship.

Kashim was one of the four children Bibi shared with her husband Nawaz, with whom she’d had an arranged marriage.

However, when things turned sour between Tanveer and Bibi after she sent a video of them to his wife Nasreen, Bibi decided that if she couldn’t have Tanveer, nobody could, and hatched a plan to kill him.

Kashim, who was 15 at the time, was enrolled by his parents to participate in the attack and killing of Tanveer at Bibi’s house near Birmingham.

After Bibi, Nawaz and Kashim were arrested for Tanveer’s murder, the mother-of-six tried to manipulate her son so that he would side with her against her husband in court.

In the run up to the trial, it transpired that Bibi had been calling Kashim several times from the women’s prison where she was kept in order to sway him into testifying against his own father.

‘There was a huge amount of telephone traffic passing from Bibi Zatoon and Kashim, and what she was doing was trying to persuade her so to blame his father,’ Khan said.

‘She was prepping her son to give her false story, that story would make her look innocent and her son too, that would point the figure at Gul Nawaz.

‘What you

see in the recorded calls from the prison is Kashim saying “I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to say, my father killed your lover”.’

‘He was slowly worn down by his mother, manipulating him, emotionally blackmailing him, saying “There is a way for you and me to avoid being convicted or murder. Do you want to be convicted of murder? If we stick together and we tell this story, your father will go to prison but not you or me”,’ he added.

The documentary showed how Bibi tried to manipulate others throughout her relationship with Tanveer, because she wanted an exclusive, monogamous relationship with him.

The lovers met in 2003 and began what should have been a fling but developed into a serious relationship and they had two children together.

Tanveer was in an arranged married with his wife Nasreen, and the couple also had two children.

Nasreen was accepting of Tanveer’s infidelity because of the culture she had grown up in, where men having multiple wives was accepted.

Bibi worked to win Nasreen over in order to gain more control over the situation, explained professor of criminology Liz Yardley in the documentary.

‘This relationship is a pressure cooker and it’s not an affair that either of them could easily walk away from, because both of them are quite invested,’ she said.

Upon hearing that his mistress and his wife were in touch, Iqbal asked them to stop communicating, which Liz interpreted as him not wanting to lose control over the situation.

However, Bibi wanted to ‘keep her friends close and enemies closer’ so continued on with her correspondence with Nasreen.

On 31 January 2016, Zatoon invited Tanveer to her house on the pretence of celebrating his birthday with the two children they shared, saying she had planned a cake.

CCTV recorded Zatoon, Gul Nawaz and Kashim arriving at her house an hour before Tanveer.

Strangulation marks on Tanveer throat revealed he was strangled, before the trio disposed of his body in a flat TV screen packaging, and put him in the boot of his car before running away.

His body was found four days later after a friend spotted his car by chance, three days after he was reported missing by his worried family.

CCTV at a local Poundland recorded Gul as he bought cleaning products and rope that were referred to as a ‘murder kit’ in reports on the case.

After a six-week long trial, Bibi received a life sentenced with a minimum of 27 years in prison, Gul Nawaz received 25 years without parole and Kashim received a life sentenced with a minimum prison time of six years.