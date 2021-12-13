Muslim Mum Of 3 Eloped 25 Times With 10 Men, Every Time ‘Loving’ Husband Accepted Her Back

A married woman has allegedly run away from her home 25 times in the last ten years. Yes you read that right!

According to the father-in-law of the woman, she has ‘eloped’ with different men 20-25 times since she got married. Despite the middle-aged Muslim woman eloping 25 times with different men, her husband and in-laws accepted her back every time with no serious complaint.

The woman (now 40-years-old), who married Mafizuddin, a resident of Dhing Lahkar village in Central Assam in 2011, has three children. Their youngest child is three months old.

Every time she has run away from her home in the past, she has returned within a few days. However, whenever she returns to her home, her husband has said he is willing to ‘accept her’.

Recently, the woman allegedly eloped with a man from her locality. This is purportedly the 25th time she ran away from her matrimonial home, reported India Today.

Her husband, who is a driver by profession, said,

In ten years, my wife fled with others around 25 times after we married in 2011. Every time, after coming back to the family, she promised that she would not do it again but so far she has failed to maintain her commitment. Sometimes my wife claimed that she went to her relatives’ houses, some times she said she went to see her ailing relatives. We have three children. Considering the care of the kids we accepted her back every time.

Adding further, the husband said,

On September 4, when I returned to my home from a motor garage, I didn’t find my wife. She had run away after giving my 3-month-old baby to a nearby house. She told the neighbours that she was going to search for some foods for the goats. She ran away and took Rs 22,000 and other ornaments from my house.

The couple has two minor sons and a daughter. The age of the youngest son is just 3-months and the eldest child is a girl who is 6-years-old. Their other son is 3-years-old. Considering the welfare of their three children, Mafizuddin told media,

I would accept her as I genuinely love her and we also have three small children. Who will take care of them if I do not accept my wife? I did not lodge any complaint with the police to avoid legal and other troubles.

Her father-in-law said,

We don’t know with whom she eloped this time.

According to the neighbours of the fully Muslim-dominated remote Dhing Lahkar village, the woman has illicit relations with many young men in the village and has run away with different lovers. After a few weeks or months, she returned to her in-laws family.

