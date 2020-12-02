Muslim Groom Divorced Wife On Wedding Day, Eloped With His Girlfriend

Groom Divorced newly wed bride just after 15 minutes of Nikah and ran away with his secrete Lover.

Right after Nikah groom went missing and his newly wed wife, whom he had tied the knot just 15 minutes ago, started searching for him. She found him ‘busy’ in a room with a belly dancer girl.

Bride came to knew about the their secrete relationship, when caught them red handed.

She then got into an altercation with her husband, which led him to divorce his wife.

After groom divorced his wife on spot and escaped from the scene, while his secrete lover

assaulted the bride and threaten her to stay away from her love.

Incident occurred in El-Marg administrative ward ofnorth-east of the Cairo in Egypt, where Nikah ceremony was being held in a private house party.

Police was called on scene, who arrested the dancer girl, while groom is still at large.

Newly wed bride gave a statement to police in Cairo capital of Egypt, that she caught both of them red handed in a room and that Belly Dancer Girl assaulted her and threaten her, “I will not allow anyone to tie knot with my ‘Lover'”.

One should not marry until he/she is mentally ready to accept their partner as their life partner with true heart.