Muslim Female Teacher fired over celebrating Pakistan’s victory in India

An Indian Muslim teacher was fired from her job for celebrating the victory of the Pakistan cricket team in India.

According to the foreign news agency, after Pakistan’s historic victory over India, a Muslim female teacher teaching in a private school in India’s Rajasthan expressed her happiness over the victory of the Pakistani team.

Nafisa Attari, a teacher at the Estates, shared a photo of Babar and Rizwan during the match and happily wrote, “We won.” The school teacher’s support for her favorite team did not go unnoticed by the few social media

users.

On the teacher’s WhatsApp status, the parents of one of her students asked her, “Do you support Pakistan or India?” In response, the teacher mentioned Pakistan. The student’s parents, however, did not take it well and sent a screenshot and chat of their status to the school administration, which took action on the complaint and fired the Muslim teacher.

It should be noted that this is not the first incident of Muslims being discriminated against in India after the Pak-India match. Muhammad Shami, a Muslim player of the Indian team, was also called a traitor and a spy, and a social media campaign was launched against him recently just after the match.