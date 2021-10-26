Muslim Female Teacher fired over celebrating Pakistan’s victory in India

Posted on by

An Indian Muslim teacher was fired from her job for celebrating the victory of the Pakistan cricket team in India.

Muslim Female Teacher fired over celebrating Pakistan’s victory in India
Muslim Female Teacher fired over celebrating Pakistan’s victory in India

According to the foreign news agency, after Pakistan’s historic victory over India, a Muslim female teacher teaching in a private school in India’s Rajasthan expressed her happiness over the victory of the Pakistani team.

Nafisa Attari, a teacher at the Estates, shared a photo of Babar and Rizwan during the match and happily wrote, “We won.” The school teacher’s support for her favorite team did not go unnoticed by the few social media

users.

On the teacher’s WhatsApp status, the parents of one of her students asked her, “Do you support Pakistan or India?” In response, the teacher mentioned Pakistan. The student’s parents, however, did not take it well and sent a screenshot and chat of their status to the school administration, which took action on the complaint and fired the Muslim teacher.

It should be noted that this is not the first incident of Muslims being discriminated against in India after the Pak-India match. Muhammad Shami, a Muslim player of the Indian team, was also called a traitor and a spy, and a social media campaign was launched against him recently just after the match. 

Recent Posts From Google

  1. India’s Only Muslim Player Labeled as Traitor & Fixer After Defeat Against Pakistan
    Posted on by
  2. PEMRA’s Ban on Intimate Scenes in Pakistani Dramaa Challenged in Lahore High Court
    Posted on by
  3. Australian Parliamentarians Call on India to ‘Let Kashmir Decide’
    Posted on by
  4. ‘Why man’s pride feels threatened by a woman’s choice of clothing’: Mira Sethi on toxic masculinity
    Posted on by
  5. Muslim Female Teacher fired over celebrating Pakistan’s victory in India
    Posted on by