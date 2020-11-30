Muslim Dad of 5 Girls Wants to Divorced Secrete 2nd Wife After Having Son from Her

In a surprising case a man who has five daughter from his first marriage, ended up marrying secretely to his second wife to have son, then divorced the second wife by offering her money for his own son.

Abdul Sattar a father of 5 girls, resident of Jodhpur India was so desperate for son that he married another woman Sultana for son, by hiding his first marriage.

Sattar who was married to his first wife, every time he wished she gave birth to a son, but every time a daughter came in his lap. Abdul Sattar felt that he would not be able to get a son from this wife.

Abdul Sattar married to Sultana secretly and never told his second wife Sultana about his first

marriage and kept the nikah hidden 7 years ago.

Sultana who gave birth to his son. Abdul Sattar who kept his first marriage a secrete from Sultana, now wanted to return to his first wife and daughters.

Abdul Sattar offered his own wife 200,000 Indian Rupees to handover son to him, but she refused to do so. Abdul Sattar continued to argue with Sultana and wounded him once. He later divorces Sultana with instant ‘tripple tallaq’.

On 30 July 2019, Parliament of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq as illegal, unconstitutional and made it punishable act from 1 August 2019 which is deemed to be in effect from 19 September 2018.

Subsequently, Sultana filed a case against her husband at the Women’s Police Station stating her husband lied about his marital status and about his desires for son and gave her instant tripple talaq. Police filed a case and investigating the case.