Muslim Couple Separated Over Pakistan’s Win, Filed Cases Against Each Other in India

A man in India’s Uttar Pradesh state got a First Information Report (FIR) registered against his wife and in-laws for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.

“An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man,” Hindustan Times quoted Rampur’s Superintendent of Police as saying on Monday.

According to complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar area, Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status to celebrate green-shirts’ victory over the arch-rivals.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the Ganj Police Station under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

“The husband

and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband,” it added, suggesting that the complainant may have acted out of a personal feud.

The report further stated that an investigation into the matter was ongoing, and that more detail might come out of the probe soon.

This isn’t the first time Indians have celebrated Pakistan’s T20 win over New Delhi, and faced backlash for the same.

Late last month, A teacher working at a private school in India’s Rajasthan state was terminated from her job after she expressed her joy online over Islamabad’s historic win.

Nafeesa Attari, who taught at the school in Udaipur, had posted a status on her WhatsApp, celebrating the green-shirts victory, according to India Today.

The status comprised pictures of Pakistani players alongside a caption “We wonnn”.