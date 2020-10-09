Muslim Community Angry At Rihanna For Islamic Verse at Fenty Lingerie Fashion Show

Rihanna’s fashion show for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, was held last week and the star-studded event was streamed on Amazon Prime. Some viewers honed in on one of the songs used, “Doom” by Coucou Chloe, which some deemed offensive.

Entertainment Tonight reports the 2016 song includes a narration of Hadith, about the end of the world and the afterlife. The Hadith is a sacred text to Muslims.

Quickly, it was claimed that Rihanna had used a hadith narration by a Kuwaiti scholar in her fashion show. Many users on the internet also pointed out that the hadith was turned into a song, in a remix, by music producer Coucou Chloe. The hadith narration that people claimed was being used was one by a Kuwaiti preacher Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy.

People were not happy with Rihanna for claiming to be someone who champions diversity and inclusion but then using something that millions of Muslims around the world hold sacred as background music for her lingerie show.

Rihanna has now apologized to the Muslim community for using the song during the show.