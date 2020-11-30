A marriage in Saudi Arabia lasted for not more than two hours after the groom divorced his bride because she shared the pictures of their wedding ceremony on Snapchat.

Muslim Bride Divorced 2 Hours After Nikah, For Sharing Wedding Pictures

Thanks to Snapchat, Saudi groom divorces his wife just 2 hours after wedding for using Snapchat.

Groom call for end of marriage after bride shared her wedding pictures with a friend on Snapchat, despite earlier pledge with the groom not to do so.

Upon finding out that pictures of the wedding had been shared on the social media platform, the groom immediately filed for divorce. The agreement not to share pictures or video of the ceremony was said to be a binding one.

Bride’s brother told media that “There was a

prenuptial agreement between my sister and her fiancé that she would not use social-media applications such as Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter to post or send her pictures. It was included in the marriage contract and became binding.”

But still Bride shared her wedding pictures on social media with her friends, which Groom found them on her Snapchat. But it ended up in a shocking decision by the groom to cancel their marriage and call for divorce just two hours after marriage.

The bride’s family said that the agreement had been unfair while the groom’s relatives said he was within his rights to file for divorce. Even after two hours.

Earlier this year, a Saudi Arabian man divorced his wife minutes after their wedding as she ignored him and kept on chatting with her friends on mobile phone.