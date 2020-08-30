West Midlands city – which has seen a spate of knife and gun attacks this week.

Murtaza Nazit, 26, Shot Dead in the Stechford area of Birmingham

Detectives from West Midlands Police have since launched a murder investigation, following the shooting, which took on Bagshaw Road, just before 8pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a statement released through the force, family members paid tribute to Mr Nazit, whose death they say has left their ‘lives shattered and hearts broken’.

The family said: ‘Life as we knew it will never be the same.

‘As a family we are united and trying to heal, but the process won’t be an easy one.

Not only have we lost a father, husband, son, brother, we have lost our friend and protector.

‘Everyone who knew him will have their own unique memory with him, and that,

in these hard times will get them through it.’

The family also asked members of the public to to share ‘distressing footage’ of the incident on social media, before adding: ‘We thank the police and ambulance service for their assistance and are forever grateful.

‘To god we belong and to god we shall return. Justice will be served. If not in this life then the hereafter.’

Today, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, of West Midland’s Police’s homicide unit, said: ‘This is a shocking crime that has resulted in a young father losing his life.

‘I want to say thank you to the community who have really pulled together during this time and would urge anyone who has any information who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch.

‘We are working around the clock to understand exactly what happened and find those responsible.’