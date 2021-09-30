32 years old Abdul Khaliq son of Muhammad Asif resident of Onah village of Dadyal who holds a dual nationality, was mysteriously found dead during his visit in Pakistan.

Murder or Suicide: British Citizen Abdul Khaliq ‘Mysteriously’ Found Hanged in Pakistan

Deceased arrived in Pakistan few weeks ago and was residing with his brother Sabeel Asif and aunt Salma Begum, in Dadyal.

Deceased family in Pakistan whom he was residing with stated that, as per daily routines he was talking to his wife back in UK but last day after the phone Abdul Khaliq allegedly hanged himself in the room.

Police was arrived on scene but his family members denied any investigation or postmortem.

Death of young lad is talk of the town and many are saying deceased went to UK about 8 years ago and had altercation with his brother and aunt on some money and land dispute.

A free and fair trial is needed in this case to know the exact cause of death.

