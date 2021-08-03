Sarah Hussein, 31, died after suffering ‘severe burns’ on Friday, July 23. Police and paramedics were called to the scene in East Street, Bury, at around 7.30pm.

Murder Investigation of Sarah Hussein, 31, Died after ‘Severe Burns’ in Bury

Ms Hussein was rushed to hospital but, despite the best efforts of medics, she died a short time later.

Cops have launched a murder investigation and said three men who had been arrested in connection to the incident have now been bailed.

Local residents poured buckets of water over Sarah to douse the flames and wrapped a wet duvet around her amid nightmarish scenes on Friday night.

Emergency services found her at around 7.30pm and she was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the shocking death, who have now been bailed.

loral tributes have piled up at the scene and have also been posted on social media, with messages saying local residents are ‘praying for her’.

“The community is now mourning a tragic loss,” read

one message.

Another at the scene said: “RIP angel, gone but never forgotten.

Bury Council leader Eamonn O’Brien added: “I am truly saddened to hear about the death of a woman in Bury who suffered severe burns.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family.”

Shaista Farzeen, 33, who was one of the first who rushed to help, told “We heard screaming and ran out.

“I couldn’t leave her. I stayed with her. I didn’t care how long it took. The time blurred.

“We were emptying water out of a bucket on her. The ambulance service was telling us to keep putting water on her.

“My aunty brought out a wet duvet and wrapped it around her. Eventually the fire went out.

“I didn’t know her. I will never forget it.”

A 19-year-old said: “It’s really not a bad area. This place is usually filled with kids.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police can be contacted on LiveChat or on their website, www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 7386 quoting log number 2802 of 23/07/21.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously, on 0800 555 111.