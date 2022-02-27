Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has warned Reham Khan, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to give an explanation within 14 days and seek an unconditional apology about what she has published about the former in her book, else defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against latter.

Murad Saeed sends legal notice to Reham Khan over defamation

The Minister has served a legal notice to Reham Khan for publishing objectionable matter about him and said that his ministry was given best performing ministry award purely on merit, but

the matter was made controversial with the reference of the content of your book.

Saeed further said that the reference of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him and you have not yet contradicted the content of the book being attributed to you.

“Give an explanation within 14 days and seek an unconditional apology, else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against you,” said in the legal notice.

It may be noted that on February 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on the top.