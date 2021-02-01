In a shocking incident, a girl in Faisalabad committed suicide by consuming poison after killing her friend.

Muqaddas, 22, Shot Dead By Her Friend Shakira, 22, Who Later Commits Suicide in Pakistan

According to police, the incident reported in Sahiyanwala police station of Faisalabad when a 22-year-old girl named Shakira entered the house of her friend from the roof and opened fire, killing 22-year- old Muqaddas and injuring her niece Shazia.

As a result, one girl identified as Muqaddas was killed on the spot and the other received serious wounds. The girl who fired the shots also ended her life by consuming poison.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police shifted the accused to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

The

cause of the shooting has not yet been determined, said police.

Meanwhile, a case of the incident has been registered and police have launched an investigation.

Last month a teenage girl was killed when she was trying to placate her father and paternal uncle during a scuffle erupted over her marriage proposal in Faisalabad.

The scuffle erupted between Basheer and his brother-in-law Master Aslam when the former refused a marriage proposal of latter’s son. After a verbal brawl, Basheer attacked his son-in-law with an axe in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad.

The teenage girl sustained multiple axe wounds when she was trying to pacify her father and uncle. She succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital. Master Aslam also received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and took Basheer into custody. The police registered as case and launched investigations into the incident.