Munazir Rashid, 41, of College Road, Kingstanding mowed down his love rival in ‘horrific’ attack after discovering his wife’s affair.

Munazir Mowed Down Wife’s Lover After Discovers Her Affair Is Jailed for 9 Years

Rashid a driver used his car as a weapon to take revenge from his wife’s lover, which left the victim with horrific injuries who was lucky to survive them.

Rashid, who was with his wife, mother of four children, met the victim by chance at the Kerryman pub in Digbeth in the early hours of July 13 last year.

Victim embraced Rashid’s wife, which triggered an argument between the men.

Both had made a number of “unpleasant” remarks and the victim was ejected from the pub.

Victim was followed outside by the Rashid who continued to be the aggressor and tried to attack him but was prevented by a metal

barrier.

The victim then walked off and Rashid got into his Ford Fiesta initially following him at walking speed.

Where he mounted the pavement and struck his love rival causng him to go over the bonnet.

Rashid drove at him again but this time at high speed as he was crossing the road. He then struck him with witnesses hearing a “massive thud” before he landed unconscious on the road.

Victim had to undergo emergency surgery because he had suffered life threatening damage to his aorta. His other injuries included mutiple fractures to his ribs, lower part of his spine as well as badly damaged knee ligments.

Victim said, My life has been destroyed. I am still lhaving nightmares. I am scared to go outside and suffer from panic attacks.”

Rashid who had previously admitted a charge of wounding with intent, was jailed for nine years and banned from driving for eight years.