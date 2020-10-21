A man who chucked his cushy job at Google to sell samosas and is now running his own restaurant business which posts over $75,000 annually.

Munaf Who Quits Job at Google To Sell Samosas and Is Now Earning $75,000

Munaf Kapadia is a 31-year-old Muslim hailing from the city of Mumbai. A brilliant student from the start, Munaf got MBA from his native country India and after working for a few years there he got an offer from Google.

However, after working for a few years for Google, he wished to explore better opportunities. Munaf left his job at Google to sell samosas.

Meet Munaf Kapadia who has scripted a one-of-its-kind success story with his enterprising approach and innovative streak.

Initially, Munaf found his mother’s kitchen a learning ground. Later, in 2014, he opened The Bohri Kitchen (TBK) – a small weekend

pop-up -at his South Mumbai home.

Munaf floated the idea of the Bohri Kitchen to help his mom – Nafisa – stay occupied.

In just 3 years, the business with humble beginnings has turned into a sought-after brand among home chefs and Indian diners.

It makes 30 deliveries every day, and also offers catering at elite parties in and around the commercial capital of India.

The entrepreneur is now looking to open a second kitchen closer to home so that his mother can be more involved in the business and add variety to the menu.

“Munaf is one of the first home chef enterprises to make it big. The food is fabulous but his biggest success is to make a brand out of his mum’s cooking,” Kunal Vijayakar, food writer and TV host, is quote.

His overriding goal is to make his business an international franchise with an eventual location in New York City.