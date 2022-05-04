Mumtaz Ahmed, 43, Charged for Murder of Inayat Begum, 85, in Burnley

Detectives investigating the death of a woman have charged a man with murder.

Mumtaz Ahmed Charged for Murder of Inayat Begum, 85, in Burnley

Officers were called by the paramedics at around 3.30am on Sunday (April 24) after a woman was found with head injuries at an address on Prairie Crescent, Burnley.

The woman, later named as Inayat Begum, 85, from Burnley, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member has described Mrs Begum as a ‘much loved’ and ‘cared for member of the community’ who had nothing but kindness for others.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has taken place with a cause of death given as head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mumtaz Ahmed, of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, has been charged with murder.

Appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday, a start date of October 10 was set for his trial to be held at the same court.

The 43-year-old of Prairie

Crescent, Burnley, appeared for the hearing over a video link from HMP Preston wearing a grey prison tracksuit.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Simon Medland QC said: “At your trial it is important you understand that you must attend and if you do not, the trial is most likely to continue in your absence.

“In those circumstances your lawyers might have to depart and if all that happens the trial will simply go on without any input from you. Do you understand?”

Ahmed simply replied: “Yes.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing has also been set for August 8.

Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts are with Mrs Begum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would encourage anyone with additional information about the investigation which may assist our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting log 0296 of April 24.”

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.