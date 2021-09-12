Mum who left Son Home Alone For Death Is jailed for Neglecting Him in Bradford

THE mum of a seven-year-old Bradford boy who was knocked down and killed after he had been left “home alone” has been jailed for neglecting him.

A court heard yesterday how Wendy Hall’s son Malakye got out of their locked home in Lindley Road on the night of August 11 last year, but at about 10pm he was hit by a car and fatally injured in an incident on Manchester Road.

Hall, 33, had left him at the house, which had no electricity or gas, while she went to see her partner.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Hall had left her mobile phone with Malakye for him to play on while she was away, but it appeared that he got out of the house shortly after she left.

When a police officer came across the scene of the fatal collision the damaged phone was found in the boy’s possession and inquiries led them to the house which was in darkness with the door open.

Hall was subsequently traced to her partner’s home and she was taken to the Bradford Royal Infirmary to identify her son’s body.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford said when Hall was interviewed the next day she admitted leaving Malakye at home on his own.

“She told officers she had left the door to the premises locked so that Malakye could not go out,” said Miss Langford.

The court heard that Hall had moved

from the Lindley Road address to live with her sister but had gone back there to pick up some belongings intending to take her son to her partner’s, but the boy changed his mind about going.

“She said she did not think Malakye could use the bolt on the back door,” said Miss Langford.

“The Crown say this was a deliberate disregard for the welfare of Malakye. A deliberate decision to leave him in a house which had no electricity or gas.”

Hall pleaded guilty to the neglect charge and was jailed for three years.

She also received an additional 18 months in prison for other matters.

Solicitor advocate Saf Salam, for Hall, said she had left Lindley Road two or three weeks before the death of her son.

Mr Salam said Hall, who had no previous convictions, had been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and had suffered from depression and anxiety since her teens.

He submitted that Hall’s culpability could be reduced due to her mental disorder.

“The police found your mobile phone in Malakye’s clothing and you were to say you had given it to him so he could play on it while he was alone in that house which had no electricity or no gas,” Recorder Tahir Khan QC told Hall.

“I’ve no reason to doubt you locked the door to stop him getting out but as we know he did with those tragic consequences.

“This is category one harm in my judgement. The deliberate act of leaving Malakye alone and vulnerable resulted in his death.”