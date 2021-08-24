A mother tried to kill her own 8-month-old son at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC Hospital). The mother tried to strangle her infant son to death by placing a dupatta over his mouth so he could not breathe.

Mum tries to kill infant son at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

However, some female nurses at the hospital saw everything on the camera installed in the hospital ward and rushed to save the child’s life. The hospital administration handed over the mother to the police.

The 8-month-old baby was taken into custody by the Punjab Child Protection Bureau, which announced that

it will provide shelter to the child once his treatment was completed.

According to details, the child was admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC Hospital) on 14th of August, due to disruption in blood flow but he has now recovered.

Munir Ahmed the father of child has reportedly forgiven his wife Sonia Bibi for trying to kill their 8-month-old son since the women was apparently not in her senses.

Munir further told that they had a child who died after being treatment for 9 years and this is the reason Sonia has some mental health issues after the death of her child.

However police has registered FIR against the woman.