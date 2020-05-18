Mum Stabbed Her Only Daughter to Death Who Married A Month Ago, During An Altercation in Pakistan

Mother stabbed her only daughter to death following a domestic dispute in Karachi, Pakistan. Both the mother and daughter had attacked each other with knives after altercation, mother Waqar-Un-Nisa, 55, and her daughter Nuzhat Ambreen both were injured in the fight.

They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the daughter was declared dead, while the mother was said to be in a critical condition.

Nuzhat had married her second husband Shehryar a month prior to the murder and was living with her mother and husband in the flat.

Police said that no one else was in the flat at the time and the incident was reported by Ambreen’s husband Shehryar. According to Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao, initial investigation suggests that Qamarul Nissa killed her

daughter and then attempted suicide. The attacks were carried out with a sharp object, said the SSP.

Shehryar’s recorded statement on the matter reads that his mother in law opened the door for him when he returned from work and was drenched in blood and severely injured, after tending to his mother in law he went in to check up on his wife who he found dead in their bedroom.

However the case is being investigated from all angles, claimed the police.

