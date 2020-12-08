A mum spits at a woman in front of her three young children during a heated row over parking outside a Sainsbury’s Local.

Mum Spits on Face of Woman After Heated Parking Row Outside Sainsbury’s Local

he footage, filmed by the victim, shows the women arguing in their parked cars outside a Sainsbury’s Local.

The mother gets out and approaches the victim’s car. When the victim points out she is not wearing a mask, she spits at her through the car window.

The mum was accused by the victim of blocking traffic by parking illegally outside the supermarket.

The driver told her she had parked in a no loading bay, adding: “It blocks all the other cars

from coming.”

But the woman, who denied doing anything wrong, flew into a rage.

In the video, she can be seen saying: “I didn’t park there. I was inside my car.”

Despite being told she was being filmed on camera, the mum kept arguing and shouting before getting out of her car.

Suddenly she gets out of her car and comes up to the other woman’s window adding: ‘When you took the picture… who cares?’

As the mother gets closer, the woman filming warns: ‘Mask on. Mask on.’

The mother then spits at the woman through the half-open window, as children in her car watch, before returning to her vehicle.

The 19-second clip was posted anonymously on social media on December 4 and has been viewed more than 10,000 times.