Mum Shot Dead by Her Own Son As She Denied Him Money for Drugs, In Lahore

In a horrible turn of events reported Saturday, a man has allegedly shot dead his mother after she denied him the money to buy drugs while the police claim both were drug addicts.

Both the prime accused and his mother were into drugs and ice addicts, police claimed as they probed the murder case.

According to the police, prime accused Ahmed demanded money from his mother but he shot her when she didn’t serve up.

Police said the 45-year-old deceased mother Shahzada Bibi was also indulging in ice, a kind of drug derived from deadly crystal meth.

However, it may be noted that Ahmed escaped the scene after allegedly killing his mother while the police have recovered the murder weapon.

Separately today, the Punjab police claimed to have arrested a man for

making a fake call on police helpline 15 about the robbery.

The police spokesperson said that man called police helpline 15 and informed that dacoits snatched motorbike and Rs300,000 from him in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in the Hafizabad district of Punjab.Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint which, according to the police, turned out to be bogus. He was therefore was arrested.

A case has been registered against him after the suspected has confessed to the crime.

