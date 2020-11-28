A woman attempted suicide after throwing her three minor daughters into a well in a Rawalpindi neighbourhood, rescue officials said on Saturday.

Mum Rescued After Kills 3 Daughters By Throwing into Water Well in Gujar Khan

The incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Gujjar Khan area, they said. The three minors, two of them aged six months and one six years, died of drowning and their bodies were retrieved from the well, they added.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice of incident and instructed SHO Gujar Khan to inspect the place of the incident along with the police team.

The officials said the woman nameSonia Gulfraz

was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is being treated, while her daughters Rida Fatima, Nida Fatima and Anita Fattima, aged 5 years, 2 years and 6 months respectively, died after drowned in the water.

The distressed woman killed her daughters and later attempted to end her life due to a domestic dispute, they said.

According to the police preliminary investigation, the incident took place due to a domestic dispute between the Sonia and her husband.

A case of the incident is being registered by the police.

In another similar incident in March, a mother of three children had committed suicide after killing her children in Punjab’s Pakpattan district due to poverty.